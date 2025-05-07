What's the story

Microsoft has unveiled its latest premium AI PCs, the 12-inch Surface Pro and 13-inch Surface Laptop. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors.

These new Copilot+ PCs will be available for purchase from May 20, while the business versions will ship on July 22.

The devices have similar specs but differ in display quality and webcam features.