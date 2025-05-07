Microsoft launches its thinnest and lightest AI PCs
What's the story
Microsoft has unveiled its latest premium AI PCs, the 12-inch Surface Pro and 13-inch Surface Laptop. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors.
These new Copilot+ PCs will be available for purchase from May 20, while the business versions will ship on July 22.
The devices have similar specs but differ in display quality and webcam features.
Technical details
A closer look at the specifications
The Surface Pro has a higher-resolution display than the Laptop and also comes with Windows Hello support in its webcam.
Both the devices have 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.
The Surface Pro features a touchscreen PixelSense display with 2196 x 1464 pixels resolution, while Laptop's touchscreen PixelSense display has 1920 x 1280 pixels resolution.
Design and features
Surface Pro: Microsoft's thinnest and lightest Copilot+ PC yet
The new Surface Pro is smaller than its predecessor and features a fanless design, making it Microsoft's "thinnest and lightest Copilot+ PC yet."
The device weighs 686 grams without the optional keyboard, which adds an additional 120 grams.
The keyboard is priced at $149 while the Surface Slim pen costs $129.
It is available in three colors: platinum, violet, and ocean (blue-green).
Additional specifications
Surface Pro's connectivity and camera features
Notably, the Surface Pro doesn't have Microsoft's proprietary Surface Connect port and depends completely on USB Type-C for charging.
It comes with two USB Type-C 3.2 ports as its only I/O options.
The device packs a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition support, and a 10MP rear shooter for those who love clicking pictures from their tablets.
Product details
Surface Laptop: Thinnest and lightest yet
Microsoft calls the new Surface Laptop the thinnest and lightest of its kind yet.
It comes with a 1080p webcam, but misses out on facial recognition support. Instead, it packs a fingerprint reader in the power button, just like Apple's MacBook Air.
The laptop is available in violet, ocean (blue-green), and platinum color options.
Feature update
New Copilot+ features to debut on Windows Insider builds
Along with this, Microsoft has also announced a slew of new Copilot+ features, which will be seen in Windows Insider builds over the next month.
These include an updated settings to let you use natural language for searching and changing settings on your PC, an AI-based Snipping Tool for cropping screenshots, and a sticker generator in Paint for chats or documents.