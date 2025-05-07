What's the story

A jury has ordered NSO Group, the Israeli company behind the infamous Pegasus spyware, to pay Meta a total of $167.6 million.

This ruling is a significant milestone in the long-standing legal battle that started in 2019 when Meta accused NSO Group of using its messaging service WhatsApp as a channel to deliver malware.

The jury's verdict came after a week-long trial to determine the damages owed to Meta, though NSO's plans to appeal mean the legal proceedings may continue.