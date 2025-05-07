WhatsApp wins $167M from Israeli spyware firm over Pegasus attack
What's the story
A jury has ordered NSO Group, the Israeli company behind the infamous Pegasus spyware, to pay Meta a total of $167.6 million.
This ruling is a significant milestone in the long-standing legal battle that started in 2019 when Meta accused NSO Group of using its messaging service WhatsApp as a channel to deliver malware.
The jury's verdict came after a week-long trial to determine the damages owed to Meta, though NSO's plans to appeal mean the legal proceedings may continue.
Targeted individuals
Pegasus spyware targeted over 1,400 individuals worldwide
Meta's lawsuit against NSO Group stemmed from allegations that the latter's Pegasus spyware had compromised its messaging platform WhatsApp.
The social media giant alleged that this "highly sophisticated cyber attack" through video calls, impacted over 1,400 people across 20 countries including journalists and human rights activists.
A judge had previously ruled in favor of Meta in this case, stating that NSO Group had violated the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Response
WhatsApp's VP calls ruling a deterrent against illegal acts
The jury awarded Meta $444,719 in compensatory damages and $167,254,000 in punitive damages.
WhatsApp's VP of Global Communications Carl Woog described the ruling as "a critical deterrent to this malicious industry against their illegal acts aimed at American companies and the privacy and security of the people we serve."
NSO Group has denied any wrongdoing, claiming its technology is crucial for preventing serious crimes and terrorism.
Appeal plans
NSO Group plans to appeal
NSO Group has always maintained that Pegasus can't target US phone numbers.
The firm also argued in court that WhatsApp was not harmed by Pegasus.
After the jury's decision, NSO's Gil Lainer said they would seek "further proceedings" or an appeal against the ruling.
He stressed their belief in the importance of their technology in preventing serious crimes and terrorism, and lamented this view was kept away from the jury.
Future plans
Meta plans to donate damages and prevent future breaches
Woog admitted that Meta has "a long road ahead" to actually collect damages from NSO.
He also revealed that the company plans to donate this money to digital rights organizations working around the world to combat such attacks.
Along with this, Meta also plans to seek a court order to prevent NSO from targeting WhatsApp in the future.
This ruling is a major victory for Meta in its battle against cyber threats and breaches of privacy on its platforms.