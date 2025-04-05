What's the story

OpenAI will be introducing two intermediate AI models, 'o3' and 'o4-mini,' in the coming weeks. Sam Altman, the company's CEO, made the announcement in a post on X.

The launch of these models comes ahead of the much-anticipated GPT-5's rollout later this year.

Altman attributed unexpected technical challenges and a need to prepare for the unprecedented demand for GPT-5, as reasons for the change in their AI model release schedule.