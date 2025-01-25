Sam Altman-backed start-up is raising $1B to extend human lifespan
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backs Retro Biosciences, a San Francisco-based biotech start-up that wants to extend human lifespan by 10 years beyond what it describes as a healthy lifespan.
The company is now raising $1 billion in a Series A funding round, with Altman participating.
To recall, Altman previously provided the company's entire seed funding of $180 million.
Research goals
Retro Biosciences's plans for drug trials
Retro Biosciences has announced plans to conduct drug trials targeting diseases like Alzheimer's.
The company recently partnered with OpenAI to create a model that can convert regular cells into stem cells.
CEO Joe Betts-LaCroix told the Financial Times of his ambition, saying he wants to move fast by discovering and developing a drug "in the 2020s."
Industry competition
These biotech start-ups are also focused on longevity
Retro Biosciences joins a growing list of billionaire-backed biotech start-ups focused on longevity.
This includes Altos Labs, which launched in 2022 with a $3 billion backing from Jeff Bezos, and Unity Biotechnology, supported by both Bezos and Peter Thiel.
All these companies are racing to make major breakthroughs in the field of human lifespan extension.