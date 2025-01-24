What's the story

India's business activity recorded its slowest growth rate in over a year, as per the HSBC Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) conducted by S&P Global showed.

The PMI reading for January fell to 57.9, its lowest since November 2023, from December's final figure of 59.2.

Despite the slowdown, the index has remained above the critical 50 mark separating expansion from contraction for three and a half years—the longest uninterrupted growth streak since mid-2013.