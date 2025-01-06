What's the story

The cost of home-cooked meals in India skyrocketed in December, owing to the increasing prices of essential kitchen ingredients such as tomatoes and potatoes.

According to a recent report by CRISIL, the average cost of preparing a vegetarian thali increased by 6% to ₹31.6 per plate last month, as opposed to ₹29.7 during the same period last year.

However, the price is marginally lower than November's ₹32.7 per plate.