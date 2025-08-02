Newcastle United make €75m offer for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko

Newcastle United have made a formal offer to RB Leipzig for striker Benjamin Sesko. As per Sky Sports News, the bid, which matches the Bundesliga club's valuation, is worth €75 million (approximately £65.5 million) with an additional €5 million (around £4.3 million) in add-ons. The Magpies are keen on bringing the Slovenian forward to St James's Park and have presented their vision for him at the club. Here's more.

Transfer dilemma Manchester United also prioritize Sesko as main striker target Manchester United have also identified Sesko as their top target for a new striker this summer. The 22-year-old Slovenian has been linked with Newcastle United in recent days amid uncertainty over Alexander Isak's future. However, Manchester United are also in talks with Leipzig over Sesko, who has an informal agreement with the Bundesliga club allowing him to leave if an elite club makes an offer of around £70 million, as per BBC.

Transfer strategy Man Utd can still buy before offloading players Despite the need to offload players, Manchester United can still make purchases before sales are finalized. This is because RB Leipzig are said to be interested in Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund and has looked into loan conditions. The transfer window remains active as clubs continue to explore potential deals for their respective targets.

Transfer negotiations Newcastle United reject Liverpool's £100m-plus bid for Alexander Isak On August 1, Newcastle United turned down a transfer offer from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak. The bid, which is said to be over £100 million, still falls short of Newcastle's valuation of the player at £150 million, as per SKY Sports News. Despite the high-profile interest from their Premier League rivals, Newcastle are not keen on parting ways with the Swedish international.

Transfer approach Newcastle's transfer window challenges Despite a successful last season, Newcastle have struggled to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their pursuit of players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap fell through with both joining Chelsea. Newcastle also missed out on goalkeeper James Trafford and striker Hugo Ekitike. Forward Anthony Elanga is the only new addition after his £55 million switch from Nottingham Forest. Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is still on Newcastle's radar alongside Sesko.