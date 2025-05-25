These 6 Premier League teams will play Champions League football
What's the story
Matchweek 38 of the Premier League 2024/25 season ensured three more teams joining Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Champions League next season.
Premier League champions Liverpool, 2nd-placed Arsenal and Europa League winners Tottenham were already assured of Champions League football.
And now, the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have joined them as the Premier League season ended.
Twitter Post
Champions League!
Coming soon to the Champions League...— Premier League (@premierleague) May 25, 2025
🔴 Liverpool
🔴 Arsenal
Man City
🔵 Chelsea
⚫️ Newcastle
⚪️ Spurs pic.twitter.com/eqfyBCWyhR
Liverpool
10-man Liverpool held by Palace in matchweek 38
10-man Liverpool drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace in matchweek 38 at Anfield.
FA Cup winners Palace took the lead in the 9th minute through Ismaila Sarr. Ryan Gravenberch was then sent off for the Reds in the 68th minute.
Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool in the 84th minute to secure a draw.
Liverpool ended the season with 84 points (W25 D9 L4).
Arsenal
Arsenal beat bottom-placed Southampton 2-1
Arsenal took down bottom-placed Southampton 2-1 to pick up a win. Kieran tierney scored in the 43rd minute before Ross Stewart made it 1-1 in the 2nd half.
Martin Odegaard sealed victory for the Gunners, scoring in the 89th minute.
Arsenal finished with 74 points, picking up their 20th win (D14 L4).
Man City
Manchester City down Fulham to take 3rd place
Man City needed the final matchweek to ensure Champions League football. City got the job done with goals from IIkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland to beat Fulham 2-0.
Pep Guardiola's side finished third with a tally of 71 points. City claimed their 21st win of the campaign (D8 L9). Guardiola's men ended the season strongly, winning 4 of their last 5 matches (D1).
Chelsea
Chelsea secure Champions League place
Chelsea beat fellow hopefuls Nottingham Forest by a 1-0 margin in matchweek 38.
Levi Colwill's 50th minute goal was the difference. Chelsea collected their 20th win of the season to end with 69 points (D9 L9).
Notably, Chelsea will feature in the Conference League final. A win would have seen them play in Europa League. However, they will be playing Champions League.
Newcastle
Newcastle make it despite loss
Newcastle were beaten by Everton 1-0 at St James' Park. Carlos Alcaraz scored in the 65th minute to decide the contest.
Despite defeat, Newcastle make it to the UCL by finishing 5th. Notably, they finished with a tally of 66 points, but edged past Aston Villa on goal difference.
A defeat for Villa against Manchester United saw them miss out on Champions League football.
Spurs
Spurs earn berth on basis of winning Europa League
Spurs made it to the Champions League earlier by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao.
Notably, the London based club endured a horrible Premier League season as they finished 17th.
Brighton beat Spurs in matcweek 38 by a 2-1 margin. Spurs ended with 22 defeats and 38 points.
Spurs signed off by losing their last three Premier League matches.
UCL
Why 6 teams from Premier League will play Champions League?
Earlier, the Premier League and La Liga were rewarded with an extra place in next season's UEFA Champions League (UCL) based on performance in Europe this season.
So 5 teams qualified from these leagues. As mentioned, the Premier League will have six teams in 2025/26 UCL after Spurs won the 2024/25 Europa League final.