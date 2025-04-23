Manchester City score 94th-minute winner to beat Aston Villa: Stats
What's the story
Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in matchweek 34 of the Premier League 2024-25 season.
Matheus Nunes won it at the death for Pep Guardiola's side to fire the team into third place in the Premier League standings.
Aston Villa, who too are in the race for a Champions League berth next season, suffered a heartbreak by missing out on a point.
Here's more.
Details
Match stats and points table
City clocked 6 shots on target compared to Villa's three. However, visitors Villa owned 1.58 expected goals to City's count of 1.09.
City edged past Villa 24-23 in terms of touches in the opponent's box.
The win for City takes them to 3rd in the standings (61 points). This was their 18th win.
Villa are 7th with 57 points. It was their 9th defeat.
Goal-scorers
Key Premier League numbers of 1st-half scorers Silva and Rashford
City ace Bernardo Silva scored the opener in this contest (7'). This was his 42nd Premier League goal from 262 appearances. He also owns 46 assists. The ongoing season sees him get to three goals (A4).
Marcus Rashford equalized for Villa from the penalty spot (18'). The Manchester United loanee scored his 89th Premier League goal (297 appearances). He has 42 Premier League assists.
Highlights
Nunes' late goal hands City a 2-1 win
Silva's early strike handed City the lead at the Etihad Stadium. The Portuguese midfielder's tame shot beat Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez.
Rashford equalized from the penalty spot after a VAR review confirmed Ruben Dias's foul on midfielder Jacob Ramsey.
The match continued to be tied at 1-1 as City's relentless pursuit of victory eventually paid off with Nunes's late goal in the 94th minute.
Information
Key details of Nunes' winner
It was Belgian winger Jeremy Doku who made a solid run at the left wing and delivered a delightful low cross. Nunes made himself available at the back-post in the six-yard box to tuck the ball into an open net. This sparked wild celebrations.
Words
'We came with the mentality that we needed to win'
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, former Wolves midfielder Nunes said City's mentality played a role.
"The game was important. Very tough game against a tough opponent. We came with the mentality that we needed to win. "Perfect timing! It couldn't have come at a better time. We will see at the end of the season. It will be very important," he said.
Opta stats
Key records made in this contest
Manchester City scored their latest match-winning Premier League goal at the Etihad Stadium (93:21) since November 2022 against Fulham (94:34).
Meanwhile, this was also the latest winner Aston Villa conceded home and away in the competition since October 2021 vs Wolves (94:05).
Villa manager Unai Emery has lost all of his nine away games against teams managed by Guardiola with an aggregate 28-6 score.
Do you know?
15th successive Premier League home win for City against Villa
This was City's 15th successive Premier League win at home against Aston Villa. City have scored at least 2 goals in each of their last 13 meetings during this run.
Information
6th Premier League goal for Rashford against City
Only against Leicester (8) Rashford has more Premier League goals than he does vs City (6). Four of these goals have come at the Etihad. Only Wayne Rooney (6) and Jamie Vardy (5) have more away goals at the Etihad in the competition than Rashford.