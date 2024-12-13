Summarize Simplifying... In short Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's new manager, is preparing for his first Manchester derby, focusing on improving United's performance rather than worrying about the rivals.

Manchester United's Ruben Amorim set the record straight that the club was his only choice for a managerial position (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

Ruben Amorim confirms Manchester United was his only managerial choice

By Rajdeep Saha 07:49 pm Dec 13, 202407:49 pm

What's the story Ruben Amorim, the new head coach of Manchester United, has set the record straight that the club was his only choice for a managerial position. Despite rumors of a potential move to Manchester City in the past, Amorim confirmed there were no talks with City or their director of football, Hugo Viana. "We never had [a conversation]. This was my only option," said Amorim in a press conference on Friday ahead of Manchester United's trip to the Etihad on Sunday.

Amorim had no doubts about Man United

Adding to his statement above, Amorim said, "When Manchester United talked to me, I had no doubts because I already had something in my mind that it could be a possibility. With Manchester City or Hugo Viana, there was nothing about that."

Team improvement

Amorim's focus on improving United's performance

Amorim is now gearing up for his first Manchester derby this weekend at Old Trafford. His main objective is to improve United's performance and not focus on the rivals. "We will face a great opponent so I'm more focused on our problems. We have a lot of issues here. I'm more focused on what we should do on Sunday to win the game."

Strategy focus

Amorim addresses goalkeeper's form and team strategy

In the last match against Viktoria Plzen, Andre Onana's error resulted in Plzen's goal but Rasmus Hojlund's late strike ensured United's 2-1 win in the UEFA Europa League. When asked about Onana's form, Amorim stressed on working on it and the team strategy for future matches. "We have to take it as it is. He's had a situation like this in the past so we have to work on this," he said.

Dominance

City are the favorites versus United at home

As per Opta, United have lost five of their past six Premier League matches against Manchester City. Notably, the Red Devils have conceded 18 goals in those five defeats. The only exception in that run was a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in January 2023. United have lost in their last three visits to the Etihad Stadium, by an aggregate score of 13-5. United could equal their longest away losing streak against a single Premier League team (4 - Arsenal).