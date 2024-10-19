Manchester United earn vital 2-1 win over Brentford: Key stats
Manchester United ended their five-match winless streak as they beat Brentford 2-1 in matchweek 8 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ethan Pinnock headed Brentford ahead in additional minutes of first half. The hosts came out with a lot of energy and bossed the show in the 2nd half. Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund turned things around.
What happened in the 1st half?
It was an even first half with some promising moments. Andre Onana was drawn to make a superb save in the 28th minute from Christian Nørgaard's shot. United had their moments through Hojlund and Garnacho, but both players failed to get the ball on target. Matthijs de Ligt was off the field while nursing an injury and Brentford scored from a corner via Pinnock.
Drama surrounding de Ligt and the goal
De Ligt should have been substituted early in the first half as he suffered a nasty cut to his head that couldn't be repaired. For the third time, he had to go off the field and Brentford capitalized as United were left fuming.
Stats from the 1st half
Man United had three shots on target compared to the visiting side's two. However, the hosts had just 0.28 expected goals with Brentford managing 0.83. Ten Hag's side had 18 touches in the opposition box and 54% ball possession.
Two goals for the Red Devils
United started the second half on a strong note. Marcus Rashford provided a superb ball for Garnacho at the back post and the Argentine scored from a first-time finish with a sweeping strike into the far corner. In the 63rd minute, Bruno Fernandes' lovely flick for Hojlund, saw the Dane flick the ball over Brentford keeper Mark Flekken.
Man United push for a third goal
The hosts didn't sit back and continued to attack the Bees. Diogo Dalot had a chance with Casemiro then taking a shot from distance. Joshua Zirkzee, who replaced Hojlund, failed to react in time to get a touch after some flowing football from the left. Rashford too came close but fired his shot wide. United maintained their tempo before Brentford caused some nervy moments.
Key Premier League numbers for United's players involved in goals
Making his 280th Premier League appearance, Rashford clocked his 40th assist. He owns 84 goals.This was his maiden assist this season (G1). Garnacho scored his 12th Premier League goal (A7), appearing in his 65th match. He owns two league goals this season. Hojlund scored his 11th Premier League goal and a first this season. Fernandes registered his 43rd assist, including a second this season.
Man United move to 10th
With this victory, Erik ten Hag's men have rose to 10th in the table. The Red Devils have three wins, two draws and three defeats this season. United have 11 points with a goal difference of -2. Brentford have slipped to 12th.
Here are the match stats
Man United had 23 attempts with 11 shots on target. The Bees managed eight attempts with 2 shots on target. Ten Hag's men had 51% ball possession and an 83% pass accuracy. United had 1.48 expected goals to Brentford's 0.98. United had 35 touches in the opposition box. Brentford managed 15.
Garnacho shines for Man United
As per Squawka, Garnacho had the most touches in opposition box (10). He also clocked the most shots (8) and had the most possessions won (7). The youngster had most shots on target (5) and completed two take-ons (highest).