Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand and South Africa are set to clash in the Women's T20 World Cup final, with both teams seeking victory after impressive tournament runs.

Key players to watch include New Zealand's Sophie Devine, aiming to end her captaincy on a high, and South Africa's Anneke Bosch, who silenced critics with a match-winning performance in the semi-finals.

The Dubai pitch, known to favor spinners, could be a game-changer.

Notably, Suzie Bates is poised to become the most capped player in women's internationals, and Amelia Kerr could break a wicket-taking record with a strong final performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both teams eye their maiden title (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Women's T20 World Cup final: Here's the match preview

By Rajdeep Saha 08:49 pm Oct 19, 202408:49 pm

What's the story The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as South Africa and New Zealand gear up to face off in the Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The high-stakes match promises to etch a new chapter in cricket history, with both teams looking to win their first-ever title in this format. Both sides have had their fair share of impressive victories and challenging losses on their way to the final. Here's more.

Road to final

A look at their journey to the final

While New Zealand eye their first title after 14 years, South Africa make their second attempt in two years. The Proteas had earlier defeated Australia, who had dashed their hopes in Cape Town last February. Both teams' road to the final has been filled with stunning victories and losses that have questioned their transition strategies, especially against Australia and England's success.

Key players

Players to watch out for in the final

Having weathered many ups and downs in her career, Sophie Devine has a unique opportunity to end her captaincy on a high note with this final. Meanwhile, Anneke Bosch's performance until the semi-final had drawn criticism for her slow scoring rate. However, she silenced critics with an unbeaten 74 that helped eliminate Australia from the tournament.

Match preparation

Team strategies and pitch conditions

Both teams are likely to stick with their semi-final XIs, with South Africa having remained unchanged throughout the tournament. The pitch in Dubai has been known to favor spinners, something that could play a major role in the final match. This strategy of slowing down the pace has been effectively used by Pakistan against New Zealand earlier in the tournament.

Probable team

Probable XI of the two sides

New Zealand probable XI: Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas. South Africa probable XI: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinao Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

Stats

Key milestones on offer

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suzie Bates is set to become the most capped player in women's internationals, surpassing Mithali Raj's tally of 333 matches. Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr's 12 wickets at this T20 World Cup are the third-most by a bowler at a single edition. Two wickets in the final will take her past Anya Shrubsole and Megan Schutt's joint record.