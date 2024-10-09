Summarize Simplifying... In short In a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match, Smriti Mandhana scored a swift half-century against Sri Lanka, contributing to a 98-run opening stand with Shafali Verma.

This marks Mandhana's 27th fifty in her WT20I career, bringing her total to 3,562 runs.

Mandhana scored 50 off just 38 balls

Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana smokes half-century against Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 pm Oct 09, 202409:10 pm

Indian women's cricket team's seasoned opener Smriti Mandhana put on a fine show in Match 12 of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Dubai. She scored exactly 50 off just 38 balls, hitting four boundaries and a maximum in her innings. This was her maiden fifty of the ongoing edition and fourth overall in T20 WC.

Opening partnership

Mandhana's opening partnership sets stage for India's total

In the crucial match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Mandhana and Shafali Verma (43) gave India a solid start with a 98-run opening stand. Mandhana completed her half-century in just 36 balls but was dismissed right after. Nevertheless, Mandhana and Verma recorded India's third-highest partnership in the competition's history. Verma was unfortunate to miss out on a fifty.

Career stats

27th fifty for Mandhana

Mandhana has now raced to 3,562 runs in 144 WT20I matches at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 122.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. She has scored 27 half-centuries in her WT20I career, with only New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,481) scoring more runs than her in this format. In the women's T20 WC, she now owns 518 runs at 22.52 (50s: 4).

Record performance

Mandhana's record against Sri Lanka

This is Mandhana's third half-century against the Sri Lankan team in WT20Is. She has now scored a total of 429 runs in 21 matches against them at an average of 23.83. Notably, Mandhana couldn't do much in India's first two matches in the ongoing season as she recorded scores worth 7 and 12.