Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a shaky start in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh, India found its heroes in Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh.

Reddy's fearless 74 off 34 balls and Singh's explosive half-century, including five boundaries and three sixes, led a counter-attack that added 108 runs for the fourth wicket.

This marked Singh's third T20I fifty and his maiden innings against Bangladesh.

Rinku Singh smashed a 26-ball half-century (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rinku Singh's explosive half-century powers India in 2nd T20I: Stats

What's the story India's star batter Rinku Singh put on an absolute show in the second T20I against Bangladesh. The Indian batting sensation brought up an explosive half-century, off just 26 deliveries. This knock was instrumental in India's commanding total of 221 for nine. This display of power-hitting not only rescued the Indian team from a shaky start but also thrilled the crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Initial struggle

Early setbacks for India

The Indian team suffered early setbacks, losing three wickets and failing to build momentum. The scoreboard was ticking at less than eight runs per over by the end of the eighth. Sanju Samson was the first to fall, followed by Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. This left India in a precarious position early in their innings against Bangladesh.

Game changer

Nitish and Rinku's counter-attack

Despite the early losses, Nitish Kumar Reddy stepped up for India. He played fearlessly, hitting a quickfire 74 in just 34 balls. Rinku Singh, known for his big-hitting prowess, also took charge with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. His half-century came in style as he hit an uncanny six. Notably, he added 108 runs with Reddy for the fourth wicket. Rinku eventually fell to Taskin Ahmed.

Stats

Third T20I fifty for Rinku

Rinku was dismissed for 53 off just 29 deliveries as he smoked five boundaries and three sixes. This was his third half-century in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rinku has smashed 471 runs from 25 T20Is at a brilliant average of 58.87. The tally includes two fifties and a strike rate of 175.09. This was his maiden T20I innings against Bangladesh.