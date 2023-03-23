Sports

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Hasan Mahmud claims his maiden ODI fifer

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 23, 2023, 04:54 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden ODI fifer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden ODI fifer as the hosts bundled out Ireland for 101 in the 3rd and final ODI in Sylhet. Notably, Mahmud handed Bangladesh the perfect start, claiming three scalps to reduce Ireland to 26/4. He came back to dismiss Curtis Campher and Graham Hume to complete a five-wicket haul. Here are the details.

Mahmud bowls an excellent spell versus Ireland

Mahmud dismissed Stephen Doheny, who gained an edge after pushing at a delivery with no foot movement. A length ball that nipped back sharply saw Paul Stirling get trapped LBW. Another ball which shaped back in saw Harry Tector for a 3-ball duck. Campher (36) showed character before Mahmud broke his resistance with a short ball. Hume was the final nail in the coffin.

3rd Bangladesh bowler to claim a fifer versus Ireland

Mahumud conceded 32 runs from 8.1 overs. He now has 13 ODI scalps at 22.15. Mahmud is now the 3rd Bangladesh bowler to take a fifer versus Ireland in ODIs after Farhad Reza and Abu Jayed. Mahmud now holds the best bowling spell in Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI matches.

Ireland post their lowest ODI score versus BAN

Ireland posted their lowest ODI score versus Bangladesh. Lorcan Tucker (28) and Campher were the only two players with 25-plus runs. besides Mahmud, the likes of Taskin Ahmed (3/26) and Ebadot Hossain (2/29) did well.