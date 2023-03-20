Sports

WPL 2023, GG vs UPW: Grace Harris hammers second fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 20, 2023, 09:17 pm 2 min read

Grace Harris played a match-winning 72 against Gujarat Giants (Source: Twitter/WPLT20)

UP Warriorz star batter Garace Harris hammered her second fifty in the Women's Premier League (WPL)against the Gujarat Giants. Harris stepped up when UPW needed her dearly and smashed a 41-ball 72, playing a big role in her team's three-wicket win. Her knock of 72 has also helped her reach the top five in the runs tally of the WPL 2023.

A dominant knock from Harris

Harris has been a blessing for UPW this season as she has scored runs consistently. The Australian dasher came to the crease when they were 39/3 within the first five overs. She added 78 runs with compatriot Tahlia McGrath and the duo played very sensibly to bring UPW out of danger. Harris perished to Kim Garth just before they crossed the line.

Sixth-most runs in WPL 2023

Harris has hammered 216 runs in just four innings at an average of 72 and is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Her tournament strike rate of 170.07 speak volumes about her intent. This was also her highest scorer in WPL 2023. Notably, both her half-centuries have come while chasing, and in both cases, the UPW have finished with wins.

Here's the match summary

Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat. GG were off to a good start as Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt added 41 runs. Later, Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha scored fifties and took them to 178/6. In reply, UPW were struggling at 39/3 when Harris and McGrath steadied the ship. Sophie Ecclestone played a handy cameo to steer them home.

UPW reach playoffs

With this win, UPW have qualified for the WPL 2023 playoffs along with Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women. Meanwhile, GG and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have been knocked out of the tournament.