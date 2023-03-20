Sports

WPL 2023: DC restrict MI to 109/8; Kapp, Shikha shine

WPL 2023: DC restrict MI to 109/8; Kapp, Shikha shine

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 20, 2023, 09:05 pm 2 min read

DCW bowlers were all over MIW (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians smashed 109/8 against Delhi Capitals in the 18th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. DCW bowlers were all over MIW, with Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Jess Jonassen taking two wickets each. Pooja Vastrakar was the top scorer for MIW, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a 26-ball 23.

MIW were at bay in Powerplay

MIW were off to a sluggish start with the bat after losing the toss. Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia managed just six runs in the first two overs. Meanwhile, Kapp dismissed Yastika and Nat Sciver-Brunt on consecutive balls in the next over. Shikha Pandey got rid of the dangerous Matthews in the fourth over. MIW mustered just 19/3 in the Powerplay.

A crucial partnership for MIW

MIW were down and out after skipper Harmanpreet departed (74/6 in 14.5 overs). Issy Wong and Amanjot Kaur took Mumbai past 100 thereafter. The former succumbed to Jess Jonassen in the final over. She scored 23 off 24 balls, a knock laced with a solitary six. Her compatriot Amanjot finished with 19 off 16 balls (2 fours).

What about the bowlers?

DCW made a concerted effort with the ball. Kapp was the pick of their bowlers, having taken two wickets for 13 runs in four overs. Shikha and Jonassen also took two wickets each and conceded less than 30 runs. Arundhati Reddy chipped in with a solitary wicket of Amelia Kerr. Alice Capsey and Poonam Yadav also bowled an over each.

The battle for the top spot

Both MIW (first) and DCW (second) have already made it to the WPL playoffs. However, both sides have an opportunity to top the table. The team finishing first will directly reach the final. Meanwhile, the sides placed second and third will play the Eliminator.