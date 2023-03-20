Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim hammers fastest ODI hundred for Bangladesh: Key Stats

Bangladesh veteran wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim hammered his ninth ODI century against Ireland in the 2nd ODI at the Sylhet International Stadium on Monday. This was no ordinary hundred from Rahim as his hundred helped Bangladesh reach 349/6. He played with some flair and smashed 14 fours and two sixes to bring up his ton in just 60 balls. Here's more.

A quickfire ton from Rahim

He came to the crease in the 34th over when Bangladesh were strongly positioned at 190/4. Rahim played his classic strokes and also added a touch of innovation in his innings. His 128-run partnership with Tawhid Hridoy came off only 78 balls and was the fastest 100-plus stand for a Bangladeshi pair in terms of run rate.

Fastest ODI century for Bangladesh

Rahim's 60-ball 100* is now the quickest ODI hundred for Bangladesh. He broke the 14-year-old record of Shakib Al Hasan, who smashed a ton off 63 balls against Zimbabwe in 2009. It was sensational to see Rahim smoke boundaries all around the ground and reached the milestone on the last delivery. Prior to this, he had hammered a 69-ball hundred against Pakistan in 2015.

Third Bangladeshi to complete 7,000 ODI runs

Riding on his blitzkrieg ton, Rahim also completed 7,000 ODI runs and became the third Bangladeshi to reach the landmark. He is only behind Tamim Iqbal and Shakib in terms of runs. Playing his 244th ODI, Rahim has hammered 7,045 runs at 36.88 (100s: 9, 50s: 43). Rahim surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith's runs tally in the process.

Bangladesh's highest total in ODIs

Fifties from Litton Das and Najmul Shanto and a blazing hundred from Rahim helped Bangladesh post 349/6. This became their highest total in ODI cricket history. They had already set the record in the first ODI against Ireland when they posted 338/8. But now, they have eclipsed that with an even bigger total in the second game.

How did the innings pan out?

Bangladesh were invited to bat by Ireland, and they were off to a cautious start. The openers added 42 runs before Litton and Shanto stitched a 101-run stand to take the total beyond 140. Later, Rahim and Hridoy added 128 runs more to keep the Bengal Tigers afloat. Rahim finished with a fantastic century as they reached 349/6. Graham Hume finished with 3/58.