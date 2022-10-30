Sports

Najmul Hossain Shanto smashes his maiden T20I fifty: Key stats

Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed his maiden half-century in T20Is. He achieved the milestone against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The dasher scored a 55-ball 71, a knock laced with seven boundaries and a six. Notably, Bangladesh won a crucial game, having lost to South Africa in their previous outing. Here we look at Shanto's stats.

Performance Shanto plays an important knock

Bangladesh lost Soumya Sarkar and Litton Das cheaply after electing to bat first in Brisbane. Shanto then joined forces with skipper Shakib Al Hasan, and the duo added 54 runs for the third wicket. While Shakib was also dismissed for 23, Shanto carried on and breached the 50-run mark. He eventually fell prey to Sikandar Raza in the 17th over.

Stats How Shanto has fared in T20Is?

Shanto, who made his T20I debut in September 2019, has so far scored 309 runs in 15 games. He has an average and strike rate of 22.07 and 109.57, respectively. Overall in T20 cricket, he has scored 2,057 runs in 101 matches, with his average and strike rate being 23.64 and 121.57, respectively. The 24-year-old has seven fifties and two centuries under his belt.

Match How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh set a target of 151 against Zimbabwe. Opting to bat, the Tigers faced heavy blows at the start but sailed to a respectable total (150/7). A clutch display from Shanto (71) and a stupendous finish from Afif Hossain (29) played a part. Zimbabwe lost four quick wickets in the chase. Although Williams inspired hope, Bangladesh staged an astonishing comeback. Zimbabwe managed 147/8.