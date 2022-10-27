Sports

T20 WC, IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma elects to bat

India defeated Pakistan in the opening match (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and Netherlands will square off in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Men in Blue claimed a thrilling win over Pakistan in their opening encounter. Meanwhile, Netherlands lost to Bangladesh despite showing character. The news from the center is that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the two teams

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren. India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fixture. Notably, the wicket here usually aids the spinners. A total of 14 T20Is have been played here, with the average first innings-score reading nearly 165. Teams batting first have recorded eight victories at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Hotstar (paid subscription).

India, Netherlands yet to clash in T20Is

India are Netherlands are yet to lock horns in a T20 International. The two sides have clashed in two ODIs so far. India emerged victorious in both matches (won by five wickets in WC 2011 and won by 68 runs in WC 2003).

Kohli set to complete 1,000 runs in T20 WC

Kohli's unbeaten 82 helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Pakistan. In the upcoming encounter, he could become the first Indian with 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup. Kohli has 927 runs from 22 matches at an incredible average of 84.27 in the tournament so far. He is only behind Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) and Chris Gayle (965) in terms of runs.