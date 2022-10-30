Sports

T20 WC, Pakistan vs Netherlands: Scott Edwards elects to bat

T20 WC, Pakistan vs Netherlands: Scott Edwards elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 30, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

The Perth Stadium is hosting the encounter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan and Netherlands will gear up to face each other in match number 29 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday. After successive defeats versus India and Zimbabwe respectively, Pakistan now need to win all their games, besides depending on other results. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Teams Here are the two teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah. Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wicket-keeper and captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The Pakistan versus Netherlands match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. The pitch at the Perth Stadium will be a help for pacers at large with great carry and bounce. Anything around the 160-run mark can be a challenging score at this venue. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

Babar has slammed 343 fours and is seven shy of reaching a mark of 350 in T20Is. Rizwan (2,478) can surpass Mohammad Hafeez's tally of 2,514 runs. Shaheen Afridi (47) is three shy of 50 T20I scalps. Shadab Khan has claimed 90 scalps at 22.04. O'Dowd has scored 1,500 runs for the Dutch at 30.00. Paul van Meekeren has picked up 59 scalps.