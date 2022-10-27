Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, South Africa thrash Bangladesh: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 27, 2022, 12:12 pm 3 min read

South Africa won the match by 104 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa thrashed Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). They successfully defended 205, bowling out Bangladesh for 101. Anrich Nortje snapped up four wickets, decimating the Bangladesh batting line-up. Earlier, a phenomenal ton by Rilee Rossouw set the tone for South Africa's innings. The Proteas finally open their account after their opener got abandoned.

Match How did the match pan out?

South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over after they elected to bat. However, Quinton de Kock and Rossouw launched their counter-attack the next moment. The duo shared a 168-run stand, having entered the record books. Rossouw raced to his century as SA compiled 205/5. Despite having a decent start, Bangladesh lost successive wickets at the start. Bangladesh perished on 101.

Nortje Hostile spells by Nortje, Shamsi

Pace spearhead Nortje made early inroads in the Bangladesh batting line-up. He dismissed both Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto in his first over. Nortje then got rid of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in his next over. The South African seamer returned to dismiss Taskin Ahmed, his fourth scalp. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took finished with three wickets for 19 runs.

Ton Second T20I ton for Rossouw

Rossouw continues his phenomenal run in international cricket. Days after slamming his maiden T20I century, he has added another. Rossouw, who came to the middle in the first over, wreaked havoc at the SCG. He has become the second South African batter after David Miller to slam two centuries in T20I cricket. Miller too achieved this feat earlier this month.

Records Records broken by Rossouw

Rossouw has become the first South African man to score a century in the T20 World Cup. His ton came off 52 balls, the fourth-fastest by a player in the tournament. Chris Gayle tops this list (47 balls vs England, 2016). Moreover, Rossouw has become the first player from a full-member team to score consecutive centuries in T20 Internationals.

Comeback Rossouw had bounced back in style

Earlier this year, Rossouw played his first international for South Africa in over five years (4 vs ENG, 1st T20I). In 2017, he had signed a Kolpak deal Hampshire offered him a contract. He continued to ply his trade in England's domestic tournaments and other global T20 leagues. The top-order batter finally returned to the South African set-up.

De Kock 14th T20I fifty for de Kock

If Rossouw was the aggressor, de Kock duly complemented him. The left-handed batter didn't let Bangladesh bowlers mount pressure on South Africa after the dismissal of skipper Bavuma. It was his 14th half-century in T20I cricket. The South African opener also completed 2,100 T20I runs during the knock. Overall, de Kock smashed 63 off 38 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes).

Information SA's highest partnership in T20 WC

De Kock and Rossouw shared a 168-run stand for the second wicket. This is now SA's highest partnership in men's T20 World Cup. They broke the record of Herschelle Gibbs and Justin Kemp, who added 120* against West Indies in 2007 (first-ever T20 WC match).