Rilee Rossouw slams his second T20I hundred: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 27, 2022, 10:24 am 2 min read

Rilee Rossouw has now recorded consecutive T20I tons (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rilee Rossouw has smashed his second T20I century against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He reached the milestone off just 52 balls in Sydney. Rossouw's maiden hundred in the format was recorded in his previous innings against India. The South African dasher has been sensational since his comeback to international cricket this year. Here we decode his T20I stats.

Performance Rossouw takes Bangladesh bowlers by storm

Batting first, SA lost their skipper Temba Bavuma cheaply and Rossouw arrived at number three. The dasher went after the bowlers from the outset as the ball was flying all over the park. He added 168 runs for the second wicket alongside Quinton de Kock. Rossouw eventually fell prey to Shakib Al Hasan after scoring 109 off 56 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 8).

Milestone Second batter to smash consecutive tons

Rossouw scored an unbeaten 48-ball 100 against India in the Indore T20I earlier this month. He didn't get to bat in SA's following match, their T20 WC opener against Zimbabwe. Hence, Rossouw became the second player to smash hundreds in consecutive T20I innings. France's Gustav McKeon was the first to get the feat, having slammed successive hundreds against Switzerland and Norway earlier this year.

Information Second South African with multiple T20I tons

Overall, Rossouw slammed South Africa's seventh individual ton in the format. He became the second Proteas batter to get the milestone twice after David Miller. Morne van Wyk, Faf du Plessis, and Richard Levi are other SA batters with T20I tons.

Career How has Rossouw fared in T20Is?

Notably, Rossouw made a comeback in the South African team this year, having last played an international match in 2016. Speaking of his T20I numbers, he has so far slammed 667 runs in 23 matches at an average and strike rate of 41.68 and 158.43, respectively. Alongside a couple of hundreds, the 33-year-old has also smashed three fifties in the format.

Form Rossouw has been on a roll this year

With 340 runs in eight games, Rossouw is now SA's leading run-scorer in T20Is this year. He has been averaging 68 and has a strike rate of 184.78 in 2022. Besides the two hundreds, he also scored a 96* against England. Overall, Rossouw has scored 1,308 runs in 41 T20 matches this year at an average and strike rate of 42.19 and 178.20, respectively.