Mark Boucher to step down as SA coach: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 13, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

Boucher was appointed SA's head coach in 2019 (Source: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

Mark Boucher will step down as the the head coach of South Africa cricket team following the ICC T20 World Cup. As per a statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA), Boucher has decided to "pursue other opportunities in line with his future career". According to Cricbuzz, Boucher is in talks with a couple of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises for a similar role.

Statement Here is CSA's official statement

"Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives. While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Mr Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," a statement from CSA read.

Record How did SA fare under coach Boucher?

Boucher, the former South Africa wicket-keeper, became their head coach in December 2019. The Proteas won 11 Test wins in his charge, including a 2-1 series win against India at home earlier this year. South Africa are currently ranked second in the ICC World Test Championship table. SA also won 12 ODIs and 23 T20Is with Boucher at the helm.

Information Boucher will sign off after the T20 WC

Boucher's contract was supposed to expire after the 2023 50-over World Cup. Now, his last bilateral assignment with the Proteas will be the white-ball tour of India, starting September 28. He will also be with the team in the T20 World Cup before quitting.

Coaching staff What about the coaching staff?

The picture regarding the coaching staff of Boucher is unclear at the moment. Boucher's troops include Charl Langeveldt (bowling coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach), and Justin Sammons (batting coach). It remains to be seen if the other three coaches continue their roles. As per ESPNcricinfo, the new head coach will likely choose his own coaching staff.

World Cup Will SA qualify for the 2023 World Cup?

Earlier this year, South Africa decided to skip their ODI leg of the Australia tour that was scheduled for January 2023. CSA agreed to concede the points from the three-match series that was a part of the ICC ODI Super League. The decision hampered SA's chances of directly qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. SA are 11th in the Super League standings.