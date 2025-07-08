UP minor, raped by father, dumps newborn in train toilet 

A horrifying incident has come to light from Bihar , where a minor girl was allegedly raped by her father. The crime came to light after a newborn was found stuffed inside a bag on a train in Uttar Pradesh 's Moradabad. The girl, who was pregnant due to the alleged rape, gave birth to the baby boy while traveling to Delhi for treatment.

Discovery details Baby found in bag inside train toilet On the way, her water broke, and she delivered the baby in a train toilet near Varanasi. "Scared, they put the baby in a bag and kept it in the general coach," Moradabad Junction Station Head GRP, Ravindra Vashistha, said. When the train was near Bareilly, some vendors heard the baby's cries. On inspection, they found him with an uncut umbilical cord and alerted ticket-checking staff, who rushed him to an air-conditioned coach for medical attention at Moradabad station.

Investigation progress Victim reveals ordeal The railway police also discovered a SIM card in the bag with the newborn. Tracing it led them to the baby's mother, who confirmed she was raped by her father. The girl alleged that her father had been abusing her for over a year while under the influence of alcohol. She was brought to Moradabad, where Childline officials met her and her family members.