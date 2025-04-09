Bihar BJP minister distributes blankets in 40-degree heat; gets trolled
What's the story
Bihar's Sports Minister Surendra Mehta has become a target for trolls after he gifted over 500 blankets to the poor of Ahiyapur village at an event.
The April 6 event was organized to celebrate the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
But the initiative was criticized as the current temperatures in Bihar touch as high as 40 degrees Celsius.
Twitter Post
Video from the event
Logic left the chat— Real Graphic Clips (@RGraphicClipHub) April 9, 2025
Public response
Criticism over blanket distribution in summer
Mehta posted pictures of the distribution drive on his official Facebook page and said he honored people with clothes.
However, videos of the event have gone viral on social media, inviting ridicule for launching this initiative now.
Awadhesh Rai, former CPI MLA from Bachhwara, slammed Mehta for distributing blankets in scorching heat instead of concentrating on developing playgrounds or sports facilities for children.
Election implications
Political stunt or genuine gesture?
Rai also alleged that Mehta was using the event to do a political stunt for elections and asked him why no development has taken place in their area.
"They think they can fool people with these theatrical acts."
The blanket distribution comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, for which the BJP, in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JDU, is preparing to retain power.