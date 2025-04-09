What's the story

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly saw a ruckus after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s lone MLA Mehraj Malik made objectionable remarks against Hindus.

Speaking to reporters after the House was adjourned amid uproar over the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, he said that "Hindus wear a tilak all the time but they commit rape."

This remark led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to charge at him and thrash him.

Assembly officials removed several MLAs as a result of the clash.