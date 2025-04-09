Chaos in J&K Assembly over AAP MLA's remark on Hindus
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly saw a ruckus after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s lone MLA Mehraj Malik made objectionable remarks against Hindus.
Speaking to reporters after the House was adjourned amid uproar over the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, he said that "Hindus wear a tilak all the time but they commit rape."
This remark led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to charge at him and thrash him.
Assembly officials removed several MLAs as a result of the clash.
VIDEO | Jammu: Scuffle breaks out between AAP MLA Mehraj Malik and BJP leaders outside Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. More details are awaited.#JammuAndKashmir— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/TC9g8qor5h
BJP MLA condemns Malik's remarks
BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who was present in the assembly when the fight broke out, condemned Malik's comments, saying, "Today, he has insulted Hindus; will he do anything he wants? We will protest this."
Randhawa further accused Malik of defaming Hindus by implying they engage in sinful activities despite wearing a 'tilak.'
"There are so many cases against him (Mehraaj Malik)...He should undergo a NARCO test, and we will request the Speaker to suspend him from the Assembly."
AAP MLA engaged in heated argument with PDP MLA
AAP MLA Malik also exchanged heated arguments with People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Parra during the assembly session.
Malik called Parra a traitor and questioned the presence of several people outside the assembly.
"You have been a traitor...he has brought in the mafia," he told Parra.
"He tells me I have no respect or manners. Will he teach me?" Malik retorted.
Awami Itehad Party leader accuses NC-led government
Awami Itehad Party leader and MLA Salman Khursheed has accused the National Conference (NC)-led government of planning to adjourn proceedings for the day through various disruptions.
They would create a ruckus for 1-2 hours, then adjourn the house till the third day was completed, he alleged.
"Today we will demand in the house that the session be extended by five days," Khursheed said.
Chaos in assembly over Waqf Amendment Act
The assembly has been chaotic for three days now, as opposition parties and NC MLAs demand an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Lather has refused to list the matter, saying it has been challenged in court.
He has adjourned the House till 1:00pm as protests continued on both sides.
#WATCH | J&K: MLAs clash inside the premises of the legislative assembly.— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025
The house has been adjourned till 1 pm, following an uproar by NC MLAs demanding a discussion on the Waqf Act. pic.twitter.com/s3R8VnJ2w1