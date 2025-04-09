What's the story

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has defended his recent remarks on India's startup ecosystem that had drawn political backlash.

He said his "dukandaari hi karna hai?" question to Indian start-ups was taken out of context by the Congress party to create a misleading narrative.

Goyal clarified that he never intended to belittle the efforts of Indian startups, but rather to inspire them to aim higher and be more innovative.