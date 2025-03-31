What's the story

Beijing is on the verge of completing a revolutionary project, the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS), which will be the world's brightest X-ray light source.

Situated some 50km north of downtown Beijing, the facility will aid research in various fields including materials science, biomedicine, and physics.

The HEPS will generate beams a trillion times brighter than the Sun's surface due to its extreme focus and precision.