Saim Ayub slams his second T20I fifty: Key stats 

Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the T20I series against West Indies after winning the first match by 14 runs. The game was played at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill on August 1. Saim Ayub's 57 in the first innings was instrumental in this victory for Pakistan. Here we decode his performance and stats.

Knock Ayub's fifty propels Pakistan to a strong total Opener Ayub was the star of the innings, scoring a fluent 57 off just 38 balls. His 81-run second-wicket partnership with Fakhar Zaman (28) laid the foundation for Pakistan's innings after Sahibzada Farhan (14) was dismissed early on. Ayub eventually fell to Jason Holder in the 12th over. Nevertheless, his efforts meant Pakistan posted a competitive total of 178/6 in their allotted overs.

Stats Second fifty in T20Is for Ayub Ayub's 57 off just 38 balls was decorated with five fours and two sixes. This was his second T20I fifty, which took his tally to 632 runs across 34 matches at an average of 21.06. His strike rate of 138.59 is decent. This was his first T20I against WI. Overall, Ayub recorded his 16th fifty in the 20-over format, taking his tally to 2,605 runs at 25-plus.