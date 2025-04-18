Shahid Afridi criticizes PCB's political setup and lack of talent
What's the story
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has voiced his apprehensions over the politicization of appointments in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
He also pointed out a decline in the quality of talent in the national setup.
Speaking to the media in Gilgit, Afridi said, "If I had influence, I'd be the PCB chairman today," he stated.
Here are further details.
Talent concerns
Afridi links talent decline to systemic flaws
Afridi connected the drop in match-winners to systemic flaws in domestic cricket and developmental pathways.
"During our time, the national team had many match-winners — now, there aren't as many," he stated.
He stressed the importance of structured grassroots programs, especially at youth levels, to nurture future stars.
Afridi contended that bureaucratic interference and politically motivated leadership have stifled progress, leaving the sport's infrastructure ill-equipped to cultivate players effectively.
Development plea
Afridi calls for accountability in player development
Afridi stressed on accountability for player development.
He said, "In Under-16, 17, and 19 teams, players need to be taught. We need capable people at the lower levels to train these players properly."
Afridi criticized domestic cricket's management and highlighted every PCB chairman comes on political grounds.
He said changing faces won't change the system and emphasized on reform in PCB's approach toward domestic cricket management.
Talent assurance
Afridi assures commitment to regional talent
Afridi assured that regional talent won't go to waste.
"If there's talent in Gilgit-Baltistan, it won't go to waste," he said.
However, he clarified his stance on joining the board.
"I don't want any contract or perks. If I were to join the PCB in any capacity, it would be for the sake of Pakistan," he said.
This shows Afridi's commitment toward nurturing and promoting local cricketing talent.