IPL: Shreyas Iyer recalls ball boy days, meeting Ross Taylor
What's the story
Punjab Kings captain and Indian star batter Shreyas Iyer recently took a trip down memory lane, from being a ball boy to leading an Indian Premier League team.
His memories weren't about hitting sixes or winning trophies but about his cricketing days.
Speaking on JioHotstar's Superstars program, he remembered his first taste of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a shy teenager in Mumbai's U-14 squad.
Here are further details.
First experience
Iyer's first encounter with IPL
Iyer's first taste of IPL came in its first season at Wankhede Stadium, when Mumbai Indians took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
"Kids from the Mumbai squad were assigned to be ball boys, and it was my first experience of IPL," he recalled.
Being a part of Mumbai's youth setup, he got the rare opportunity to be one of the ball boys.
"I grew up playing street cricket, and at that time, I was playing for Mumbai's U-14 team," he shared.
Fan moment
Iyer's memorable encounter with Ross Taylor
While most of his fellow ball boys were after autographs and gloves of their favorite players, Iyer was reluctant until he saw New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor.
"Ross Taylor was one of my favorite players back then," Iyer recalled. "So, I went up to him and said, 'Sir, I am a big fan of yours.' He was very sweet and thanked me."
This was a memorable moment in young Shreyas's cricketing journey.
Another memory
Iyer's interaction with Irfan Pathan
Another major memory for Iyer was his short conversation with Irfan Pathan, who was a part of the Punjab Kings squad back then.
"I vividly remember Irfan Pathan standing at long-on," he said.
"He sat next to us and asked if we were enjoying the match."
This meeting made Iyer's first IPL experience even more special, adding another memory to his day.
From ball boy to captain
Iyer's journey to IPL captaincy
Fast forward to 2025, Iyer has gone from being a ball boy on the sidelines to leading an IPL team.
He led Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final in 2020 and guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title in 2024.
Now, he is all set for a new chapter with Punjab Kings as they prepare for their next match against RCB on April 18.
Numbers
Iyer's 2025 season and overall IPL numbers
The PBKS skipper has been on a roll this season, having led his team to four wins in six games.
Meanwhile, he is currently the fifth-highest run scorer this season, having scored 250 runs in six games at 62.50.
He has a strike rate of 204.91 alongside three fifties and a highest score of 97*.
Overall, he has raced to 3,377 runs across 122 IPL matches at 33.44 (SR: 131.15).