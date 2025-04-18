What's the story

Punjab Kings captain and Indian star batter Shreyas Iyer recently took a trip down memory lane, from being a ball boy to leading an Indian Premier League team.

His memories weren't about hitting sixes or winning trophies but about his cricketing days.

Speaking on JioHotstar's Superstars program, he remembered his first taste of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a shy teenager in Mumbai's U-14 squad.

Here are further details.