'Watch the film': 'Kerala Story' director on Kerala CM's criticism

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen has hit back at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 's recent criticism of his film's National Award win. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sen said that Vijayan "clearly hasn't watched the film" and urged him to do so before making comments. The controversial Hindi movie bagged two major awards at the 71st National Film Awards : Best Director and Best Cinematography.

Details What did Vijayan say about 'Kerala Story's win On Friday, Vijayan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his discontent with the movie's National Award win. He wrote, "By honoring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala's image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar." "Kerala...has been gravely insulted by this decision."

By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala's image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the #NationalFilmAwards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar. Kerala, a… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 1, 2025

Director's response Sen hits back at Kerala CM Sen said, "I think sir hasn't seen my film. Had he seen...he wouldn't have made this comment." "15 years ago, a Kerala politician said that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are so active in Kerala that they may turn it into an ISIS state." "There was a backlash. And who was the first person to defend this comment? Pinayari Vijayan." "What he's saying today and what he said back then are completely different."

Sen's stance Sen stands by every dialogue, visual in 'The Kerala Story' Sen, who has been vocal about his film's authenticity, said he stands by every dialogue and visual in The Kerala Story. He added that the film was based on 12 years of research and interviews with 500 girls across various blocks in Kerala. "When the Censor Board (CBFC) took two months to clear the film, I gave evidence for each line of dialogue in the film," he said.