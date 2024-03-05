Next Article

'Bastar' trailer: Sudipto Sen sensationalizes wrath of Indian Maoists

By Aikantik Bag 05:48 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story The trailer for Bastar: The Naxal Story has been unveiled, ahead of its release on March 15. The movie marks the reunion of the trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, the same team behind The Kerala Story. This movie is based on the horrifying actions of Indian Maoists, labeled "the third-biggest terrorist organization," and follows IPS Neerja Madhvan's (Sharma) battle against them.

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is produced by Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, with Sen directing it. Much like The Kerala Story, the trailer for Bastar: The Naxal Story employs sensationalism to portray the cruelty of Maoists, featuring chilling scenes of people being burned alive, brutally attacked in front of their village, and hanged in public. The cast includes Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla, and Indira Tiwari, among others.

