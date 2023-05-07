Entertainment

'The Kerala Story' witnesses significant surge in box office collections

'The Kerala Story' witnesses over 50% jump in collections on Day 2 of its release

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story, released on Friday, may have been mired in controversy, but it seems the film has managed to draw audiences to theaters. Despite the initial hurdles, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned an impressive Rs. 8.03cr on its opening day. Day two proved to be even more lucrative, with the film witnessing a massive jump in its box office collections.

Why does this story matter?

Controversial stories have always managed to pique the interest of the audience, and the box office figures of The Kerala Story serve as a testament to that.

What's more, it has managed to surpass the first-day earnings of films starring popular stars like Akshay Kumar (Rs. 2.55cr for Selfiee) and Kartik Aaryan (his recent film Shehzada earned Rs. 6.5cr) on the opening day.

'The Kerala Story' witnessed massive jump on Day 2

Though the film received mixed reviews upon its release, it continues to draw audiences. As per reports, the film earned Rs. 12.5cr at the domestic box office on its second day, a significant increase of over 50% in earnings. With this, its total earnings in the first two days stand at an impressive Rs. 20.53 crore. However, the actual figures are yet to arrive.

Film declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared The Kerala Story tax-free in the state, saying that the film "exposes religion conversion and terrorism." It is noteworthy that the film triggered massive controversy after its trailer claimed that 32,000 missing women in Kerala converted to Islam and joined the terror outfit ISIS. This figure was later reduced to three by the makers.

All about the film

Reportedly, the film is based on the real-life experiences of Hindu and Christian women hailing from Kerala who converted to Islam. It features Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan/Fatima Ba, a nurse who gets kidnapped and brainwashed by terrorists. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in pivotal roles. The Kerala Story had been under the scanner after its trailer was released.

