Sanjay Dutt, Akash Thosar to feature in 'Vande Mataram'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 05:04 pm 1 min read

'Vande Mataram' to feature Sanjay Dutt and Akash Thosar

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most known faces in India. The actor has been relevant over the years and reinventing himself with time. From being a part of big-budget pan-India films to trying new roles, Sanju Baba is keeping no stone unturned. As per reports, Dutt is set to star with Akash Thosar in the latter's Bollywood debut film, titled Vande Mataram.

Plot, shooting details of the film

Thosar is an adept actor and is known for his amazing performance in Sairat. The upcoming Dr. Rajesh Mapuskar directorial will be a father-son story and it will be revolving around the clashing of ideologies. However, different ideologies will be tied with a common string, the string of love for one's nation. The project is expected to go on floors soon in Mumbai.

