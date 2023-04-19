Entertainment

Salman Khan-Karan Johar to collaborate after 25 years: Reports

Salman Khan and Karan Johar to collaborate for a film

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are the two pillars of Bollywood. The duo collaborated around 25 years back for Johar's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. As Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, rumors are rife that he is set to collaborate with Johar for a big-budget 2024 Eid release.

The film is in a nascent stage

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, a source said, "Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. It's in the nascent stage right now and all details about the script, director, etc have been kept under wraps." Dharma Productions is known for mounting films on a grand scale. Let's hope we get to see Khan in a Dharma film.

Khan's relationship with Dharma and his upcoming releases

Khan's cameo in Johar's debut film is still considered to be one of the most iconic cameos ever. Earlier, Bhaijaan was roped in for Karan Malhotra's Shuddhi but it got shelved. Apart from his upcoming release, Khan also has YRF Spy Universe's Tiger 3 which is set to release around Diwali. It will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.