Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his next project after 'Kingdom'

Deverakonda, who has previously worked with Sankrityan on Taxiwala, revealed that his next project is a period film set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema. The actor said, "I have already moved on to my next. I'm mentally fixed on the character I play in Rahul's film, which is about the unspoken colonial history of India." He added that they will start shooting next week and he is excited about playing a strong character in this period drama.