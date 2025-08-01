Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his next project after 'Kingdom'
What's the story
Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is riding high on the success of his recent film Kingdom. The action drama, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was released on Thursday and has reportedly been doing well at the box office. Now, during the success celebrations of Kingdom, Deverakonda has revealed that he will soon start shooting for his next project with director Rahul Sankrityan.
Film details
More about Deverakonda's upcoming project
Deverakonda, who has previously worked with Sankrityan on Taxiwala, revealed that his next project is a period film set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema. The actor said, "I have already moved on to my next. I'm mentally fixed on the character I play in Rahul's film, which is about the unspoken colonial history of India." He added that they will start shooting next week and he is excited about playing a strong character in this period drama.
Production details
Details about the film
The untitled project will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale. It was initially scheduled to go on floors in July 2025, but the shoot was delayed after Deverakonda contracted dengue just days before Kingdom's release. This film also marks the reunion of Deverakonda with star actor and rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, with whom he has previously worked in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.