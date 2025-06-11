'Kuberaa's latest track is a total single girl anthem
What's the story
The third single from the upcoming film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, was released on Wednesday.
Titled Pipi Pipi Dum Dum, the song is written by Chaitanya Pingali and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Indravathi Chauhan has sung this single in a style reminiscent of Dhanush's Kolaveri Di with English lyrics that are easy for all Indians to understand.
Musical critique
The song seems inspired by 'Kolaveri Di'
The song begins with the line: "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star... Single Life Ye Super Yaar!"
In the song, Rashmika Mandanna is seen dancing with a group of girls, celebrating the joys of single life.
The video shows her doing household chores while playfully questioning why anyone would choose complicated relationships over the freedom of being single.
The rendition seems to draw inspiration from Kolaveri Di in both tone and style.
A glimpse of the new single
The third single from the PAN-India film #Kuberaa – #PippiPippiDumDumDum – was launched with much fanfare at a grand event in Mumbai.
PAN-India film #Kuberaa – #PippiPippiDumDumDum –was launchedwith much fanfare at a grand event in #Mumbai.#NationalAward-winning director #SekharKammula… pic.twitter.com/ikPrvrYa9V 2025
Film prospects
'Kuberaa' stars Dhanush, Mandanna, Nagarjuna; releases on June 20
The song is not particularly exciting and may not contribute much to the pan-India appeal of Kuberaa. However, it could score points only when the film proves to be a blockbuster.
The movie stars Dhanush, Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. It is set to hit the screens on June 20.