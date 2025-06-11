What's the story

The third single from the upcoming film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, was released on Wednesday.

Titled Pipi Pipi Dum Dum, the song is written by Chaitanya Pingali and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Indravathi Chauhan has sung this single in a style reminiscent of Dhanush's Kolaveri Di with English lyrics that are easy for all Indians to understand.