Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' shows no improvement

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 29, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway' box office collections

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway got the house divided as it received negative reviews from critics and mixed reviews from the viewers. The project had the hype as it is based on one of the landmark court cases in the last decade. Even after the hype, the film did not do a box office explosion and the collections are minimal.

Collections showed no rise

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial raked in Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, the movie has earned Rs. 16.33 crore. The film's music has been loved by all unanimously and it has been helmed by Amit Trivedi. The cast also includes Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Soumya Mukherjee, among others.

