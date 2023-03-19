Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' picks up steam

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 19, 2023, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Rani Mukerji-led 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' collects over Rs. 2 crore on Day 2 at box office

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji blazed back to the big screens after the disastrous Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) with the much-anticipated emotional legal drama Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway—a genre that is struggling to survive at the box office post-pandemic. It has received decent reviews, which reportedly helped it register good box office numbers on the second day, despite witnessing a slow start on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty—an Indian immigrant mother whose children were seized from her and put into foster care by the Norwegian government.

While the heartbreaking story of a mother was touted to be a big draw in the theaters, it failed to garner good opening-day collections.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' scores 90% jump on Day 2

Despite having a strong female lead, Mukerji, the film could reportedly only collect around Rs. 1.25 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day. However, it witnessed an excellent 90% jump on the second day, as the film collected Rs. 2.20 crore, taking up the total to around Rs. 3.35-3.4 crore. Notably, the film has been seeing a decent turnout in Kolkata.

Mukerji starrer faced stiff competition from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is still drawing audiences to theaters successfully. On Saturday, it added another Rs. 5.7cr (nett) to take its total collection over Rs. 90cr in 11 days. So, Zwigato, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, and Kabzaa—released on Friday—are facing stiff competition from Luv Ranjan's romantic-quirky directorial, which is all set to enter the Rs. 100cr club this weekend.

Know more about 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Apart from Mukerji in the lead, the film also features Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Notably, this is the first time since 2014 that Mukerji has worked with a banner that is not Yash Raj Films. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how her husband—Aditya Chopra—was stunned after watching her performance and was moved after seeing the film.

