Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' release date postponed

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 26, 2023, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Rani Mukerji-led 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' will now get released in the theaters on March 17

Those awaiting the release of Rani Mukerji's upcoming flick Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway will have to wait longer as it has been delayed by a few days. The makers of the film announced the new release date along with fresh pictures of the actor, on the occasion of Saraswati Puja on Thursday. Its release date has been shifted from March 3 to March 17.

Why does this story matter?

Mukerji has delivered some of the finest performances in the past including films such as Black, Hichki, Mardani, and more. The actor is now ready to once again enthrall the audience with Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, a film that is based on a true incident.

The project was announced by Mukerji on her 43rd birthday in May 2021.

New stills show Mukerji in yellow saree, celebrating Saraswati Puja

The stills shared by Emmay Entertainment, the production house which has backed Mukerji's upcoming film, show the actor dressed in a light yellow saree with a matching blouse and a marigold flower donning her hair. She sits on the floor with her children as she clicks a selfie with the idol of Goddess Saraswati after performing the puja.

A film inspired by a real-life incident

It's a film that highlights a mother's battle to bring back her children. It is based on the lives of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian couple in Norway whose children were sent to foster care in May 2011. The couple was not allowed to meet their kids until they turned 18, and the movie showcases how the mother fought the authorities.

On Mukerji's professional front

Mukerji was last seen in the 2021 movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh. The film was a disaster at the box office while its 2005 prequel was a hit. Before Bunty Aur Babli 2, Mukerji acted in Mardaani 2 which had a good run in the theaters and was a successful affair at the ticket window.

