'Shazam! 2' exclusive final poster released ahead of trailer

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 07:14 pm 1 min read

Zachary Levi's 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' final poster released!

Ahead of the trailer release for DC Studios's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a new poster has been unveiled by director David F Sandberg. The latest poster gives a new look at Zachary Levi, who is starring in the movie as the titular superhero. By pushing the final poster, the director teased the fans about the movie's trailer which is coming on Friday.

Latest poster features all main characters

Interestingly, the latest poster features all the main characters of the film, including Levi, Helen Mirren—who will be seen playing the role of Hespera—and Kalypso played by Lucy Liu. The movie is a long-awaited sequel to the 2019 DC Extended Universe film Shazam! The new installment is once again directed by Sandberg and is slated for a worldwide premiere on March 17, 2023.

Check out the poster here!

