Disney+ renews superhero series 'Extraordinary' for second season

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 05:21 pm 2 min read

'Extraordinary' Season 2 confirmed by Disney+

Streaming platform Disney+ recently launched a new British comedy series titled Extraordinary. Two days prior to the launch of the first season, Disney, in a promotional event, announced that the comedy series has been renewed for the second season, and the filming will commence later this month. The superhero series is created by Emma Moran and Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle.

Why does this story matter?

The superhero OTT series has certainly transcended the boundaries of our imagination, and the stories being served on this hot platter, are gripping everyone's attention.

Speaking of Extraordinary, the show is the latest addition to Disney+ United Kingdom's original series slate, followed by the romantic comedy series Wedding Season and the thriller series Save Our Squad with David Beckham﻿.

Watch the first-look trailer of first season

Things are about to get spicy. Stream #Extraordinary Jan 25. pic.twitter.com/2alru2QFhl — Hulu (@hulu) January 20, 2023

Meet the cast of 'Extraordinary'

The lead character of the series, Jen is played by Tell Me Everything actor Máiréad Tyers, who looks innocent yet determined to find her strange powers in order to fit in with the supernatural crowd. Actors Sofia Oxenham and Bilal Hasna are starring as Jen's childhood best friends. Apart from them, Siobhan McSweeney is also seen as Jen's mum Mary in the series.

What is the series all about?

It is a story of a powerless person in a world full of powerful people, quite literally! The series, which is an eight-parter, follows the story of a 25-year-old Jen, who is an ordinary girl, in a world where everyone develops some kind of superpower on their 18th birthday. But Jen, painfully, is waiting to get her powers, and she would accept anything happily!