Rohit Shetty resumes filming 'Indian Police Force' after minor surgery

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 08, 2023, 04:11 pm 3 min read

Rohit Shetty resumes filming 'Indian Police Force' after sustaining injury, undergoing surgery

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has resumed shooting for Amazon Prime Video's Indian Police Force after suffering a minor injury on the sets on Friday. The web series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, who took to Instagram to post a video of Shetty back for the shoot after undergoing minor surgery too. Fans have lauded the director's selflessness and commitment to the craft of filmmaking.

Shetty is 'true master': Malhotra

In his Instagram post, Sidharth Malhotra called Shetty a "true master" who resumed shooting just 12 hours after undergoing minor surgery. The Shershaah actor captioned his video, "A true master leads by example. We all know about [Shetty] Sir's love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs." He also explained how Shetty met with an accident while performing a stunt piece.

Shetty thanked fans for their prayers

Shetty underwent minor surgery at a Hyderabad hospital as they were shooting for the series in Ramoji Film City. In Malhotra's video, Shetty's right hand was seen completely bandaged, and he said that he received some stitches. He thanked his fans for their wishes and prayers and said, "Nothing major has happened, just stitches in two fingers, that's it, we are back to work."

More about the web series

Indian Police Force is a cop action thriller series helmed by Shetty. It also marks the debut of Shetty and Malhotra in the OTT arena. The cast also includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, and Shweta Tiwari, among others. The series is bankrolled by Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. It has the perfect elements—action, cop drama, and the master of these elements, Shetty.

Shetty's Indian cop universe

Shetty has created a successful cop universe with films like Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. He recently announced Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. Indian Police Force is also part of his cop universe. This series is a much-anticipated one, as viewers are eager to witness what happens when Shetty meets OTT. It is slated to release in the first quarter of 2023.

Shetty's recent directorial debacle

Shetty is known for delivering box office successes. The true-blue masala filmmaker has delivered many money-spinners, and his last film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh was expected to do the same. However, the film tanked at the box office and was also the last Bollywood release of 2022. Reportedly, the film earned a total of Rs. 37.92 crore (nett) as of Saturday (January 7).