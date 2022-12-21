Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' OTT debut: When, where to watch

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' OTT debut: When, where to watch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 21, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

'Ram Setu' was released in the cinema halls on October 25

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's fourth theatrical outing of 2022, Ram Setu, hit the cinemas on October 25. Having received negative to mixed reviews from fans and critics, the film's OTT debut is finally set to happen soon. Amazon Prime Video has bagged its streaming rights and the film will be available on the streamer from December 23. Dive in for more.

Why does this story matter?

Ram Setu was expected to break Kumar's failure streak, which started with his film Bachchhan Paandey this year.

Though the film did not perform well at the box office, its OTT debut was one of the highly-awaited updates.

And now that the premiere date has been officially announced, his fans are excited to watch the movie on the OTT platform.

Amazon Prime Video made the announcement with a poster

Amazon Prime Video took to its official social media space and announced the news about the film's OTT debut. The streamer's handle shared a poster and wrote, "get on this high-octane expedition with us #RamSetuOnPrime, Dec 23." Amazon Prime Video has co-produced the movie along with Kumar's Cape of Good Films. So, this debut was predicted a long time ago.

Twitter Post

Know more about 'Ram Setu'

Apart from Khiladi Kumar as the central character, the movie also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, Pravessh Rana, Jeniffer Piccinato, and Telugu star Satyadev (Bollywood debut) in pivotal roles. The Abhishek Sharma directorial's cinematography was handled by Aseem Mishra. Apart from directing the movie, Sharma has co-produced it under his production banner along with Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.

Where will we see Kumar next?

Kumar has several projects in his lineup that eye a 2023 release. This includes his Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The biopic of Air Deccan's founder will be bankrolled by 2D Entertainment. He also has a movie titled Selfiee, for which the shooting is reportedly wrapped up. Kumar will be seen in a movie titled Capsule Gill, too.