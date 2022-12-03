Entertainment

‘Love Today’ to ‘India Lockdown’: Your weekend watchlist is here

Take a look at new titles on OTT platforms

Friday is almost over and we are waiting to get comfy on our couch during the weekend and scroll through the very many OTT platforms to plan our weekend movie-watching schedule. While there are already several new titles on the streamers, some new ones have also arrived. Take a look at all the new movies that have arrived on OTT and plan your weekend.

'Love Today'

Kollywood's recent underdog Love Today arrived on Netflix on Friday. The Tamil romantic drama directed by Pradeep Ranganathan created a sensation on the internet with positive word-of-mouth reviews and the film turned out to be a megahit venture. Ranganathan plays the lead role in the movie along with Ivana. Its Telugu dubbed version was also released recently after the online sensation the film created.

'India Lockdown'

ZEE5 Original film India Lockdown featuring Prateik Babbar, Ahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in the principal roles arrived on the streamer on Friday. Ahead of its OTT premiere, the film had a special screening at IFFI Goa earlier last week. The film revolves around people from different walks of life and captures how the pandemic lockdown affected their lives.

'Freddy'

Bollywood movie Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan as the central character arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The film ditched a theatrical outing and opted for a direct-to-digital premiere. Billed to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film co-stars Jeniffer Piccinato and Alaya F in key supporting roles. This film marks the second direct digital premiere of Aaryan.

'Monster'

Malayalam star Mohanlal's recent outing Monster by filmmaker Vysakh hit Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Originally intended for a direct-to-digital premiere, the film had a theatrical outing in October this year. It was shot shortly after the lockdown for the pandemic. Lakshmi Manchu, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, and Jose Joel round up the cast. The film received a lukewarm response from fans and critics.