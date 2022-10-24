Entertainment

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 24, 2022, 05:44 pm

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' has received a thunderous reception

HBO's popular period fantasy series House of the Dragon completed its maiden season on the streamer on Sunday (Monday in India). The show is a prequel to the acclaimed series Game of Thrones (2011-2019). Naturally, the HotD season finale has left fans yearning for more and triggered a conversation about how the successive seasons will unfold. Here's how the second season may shape up.

Context Why does this story matter?

HotD is based on George RR Martin's best-selling novel Fire & Blood.

The fantasy drama is set 200 years ahead of the events of GoT and it narrates how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

GoT's last season was bashed heavily by viewers online for its alleged "rushed" ending and "narrative loopholes," but it looks like HotD has redeemed the franchise!

Release date Second season may air sometime in 2024

Although the streaming giant announced recently that the show has been renewed for a second season, it didn't reveal a tentative release date. However, multiple reports suggest that House of the Dragon Season 2 may greet us sometime in 2024. Moreover, Martin has also confirmed that the show is targeting four seasons, with a total of 40 episodes. We can't wait, can you?

Story Multiple major Houses from Westeros will appear in 'HotD 2'

The second season will focus on a "continent-spanning civil war" where multiple major Houses from Westeros will assemble together to choose sides. Thus, while this season focused largely on House Targaryen, the upcoming season will delve deeper into the politics and backstories of House Lannister, House Arryn, House Greyjoy, and House Tully. All these Houses had consequential roles in Game of Thrones, too.

Consequential event Brace yourselves for something like 'The Red Wedding' again

Game of Thrones has no dearth of jawdropping moments that have caught us off guard and thrown curveballs at us, but nothing comes close to The Red Wedding. Now, another important event, known as Blood and Cheese, is likely to dethrone the infamous wedding from that spot. No spoilers, but this narrative-altering incident is likely to be included in HotD Season 2's opening episode!

Cast Most of the main cast members will reprise their roles

Most of the cast of the first season is likely to return in the second season. These include Matt Smith as Daemon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenrya, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, and Eve Best as Rhaenys. Producer Sara Hess has also revealed that they'll explore "a different side to Daemon" in Season 2, particularly his relationship with Rhaenyra.