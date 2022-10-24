Entertainment

'Agent,' Yashoda,' 'Varisu' receive Diwali posters, confirmed release dates

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 24, 2022, 03:08 pm 3 min read

Here are the recent updates about 'Varisu,' 'Yashoda,' and 'Agent'

It's raining updates from the South Indian film industry today! On the occasion of Diwali, several filmmakers and producers took to social media to share exciting developments about numerous anxiously awaited ventures. These include "Thalapathy" Vijay's eagerly-awaited Varisu/Vaarasudu, Akhil Akkineni-Mammootty's long-delayed Agent, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led high-octane action filmYashoda. Let's take a look at all the recent updates.

'Agent' 'Agent' will release on Sankranti, January 12, 2023

Agent marks the first collaboration between Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty. The film, a spy thriller, is Akkineni's fifth full-fledged feature film. The poster shows him decked up smartly in a suit, and he can be seen holding an umbrella, while some flames draw attention to the background. The makers have also announced that the Surender Reddy directorial will release on Sankranti, January 12, 2023.

Information Earlier, 'Agent' was slated to release on August 12, 2022

In the past, the makers had announced that the movie will premiere theatrically on August 12, 2022, but that didn't come to pass. Targeting a pan-Indian audience, the film will release in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, Agent has debutante Sakshi Vaidya as its leading lady. Vakkantham Vamsi is the screenplay writer.

'Varisu' 'Varisu's poster presented Vijay in his trademark action avatar

The makers of Varisu sent "Thalapathy" Vijay's fans into a frenzy after unveiling a brand new poster that presents him in a slick action avatar. He can be seen holding a sledgehammer, as numerous people behind him seem to be writhing in pain after an intense round of fighting. Trademark Vijay style! Varisu, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, will also release on Sankranti 2023.

'Yashoda' 'Yashoda's new poster captures Samantha in a celebratory mood

After delivering a high-octane performance in The Family Man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will awe the viewers once again through her action avatar in Yashoda. The Diwali poster features Prabhu standing with a group of friends, and it looks like the still is from a celebration. Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan directed and wrote the project. It is heading toward a theatrical release on November 11.

Clash January 12, 2023 will witness multiple theatrical clashes

The announcement of Agent and Varisu's release dates means that Sankranti 2023 will mark a major clash. They'll lock horns with Om Raut's ambitious mythological adventure drama Adipurush, a retelling of Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy will also release the same day!