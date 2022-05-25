Entertainment

'Anek' to 'F3': New movies hitting theaters this week

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 25, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at the new films releasing this week.

Our cinema halls are starting to see their old glory again. This year has already seen blockbuster releases like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai, and KGF: Chapter 2. And, as we are nearly halfway through the year 2022, it looks like there will be no scarcity of exciting new releases. Here are four movies that are set to be released this week.

#1 'F3'

F3 starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada is slated to be released on Friday (May 27). The Anil Ravipudi directorial is the sequel to 2019's F2. The film is finally gearing up for release after several postponements and delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A trailer dropped earlier this month hinted that the film will be a jolly ride.

#2 'Kuttavum Shikshayum'

Featuring Asif Ali in the lead, the Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum directed by Rajeev Ravi will also premiere on Friday. The film, which is based on a jewelry heist that happened in Kerala, also has Sunny Wayne and Alencier Ley Lopez in supporting roles. After a break of about six years (2016's Kammatti Paadam), Ravi is back on the big screens.

#3 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will hit the halls on Friday. The makers had earlier planned to release the film on May 13 but due to unknown reasons, it was rescheduled. Anek marks the actor's second collaboration with director Sinha after their successful maiden venture Article 15. Andrea Kevichusa plays the leading lady in the upcoming drama.

#4 'Son of Alibaba Naalpathonnaman'

We will conclude the list with another Malayalam film, Son of Alibaba Naalpathonnaman which is also scheduled to come out on Friday. Directed by Najeebali, the film will feature Rahul Madhav, Sasi Kalinga, Shivaji Guruvayoor, and Molly Kannamaly in key roles. The trailer of the film was released last month and it hinted that an edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller is on the cards.